REVIEW: Citizens prices tight to fund debt buyback

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - Citizens Financial Group took
another step on Monday towards completely disentangling itself
from Royal Bank of Scotland, by raising a total of US$1.5bn in
senior and subordinated debt.
The debt issuance on Monday comprised three-year senior
fixed rate notes from Citizens Bank and 10-year subordinated
notes issued by Citizens Financial Group.
Both deals were sized at US$750m and order books on both
were over 2.5 times covered, said bankers.
Proceeds from the sub debt will be used to buy back
outstanding sub debt currently held by RBS, which sold its
remaining equity in the US bank in October.
The sub notes priced at 210bp over Treasuries, inside
guidance of 215bp (+/- 5bp) and IPTs of 225bp-230bp, having gone
subject just before noon.
The leads built a US$2bn book and priced with a new issue
concession of 6bp compared with outstanding 4.35% 2025s that
were quoted at a G spread of 204bp.
The senior bonds priced at 112.5bp over Treasuries, inside
guidance of 115bp (+/- 2.5bp) and IPTs of 125bp-130bp. That deal
attracted US$1.9bn of orders and priced with a new issue
concession of roughly 2.5bp.
A banker on the deal said the solid response was partly
because investors had a chance to talk to the management team,
in calls led by CFO Eric Aboaf last Monday and Tuesday, to get a
better understanding of the group's structure and plans.
