CORRECTED-Falling U.S. inflation markets may signal further market volatility

By Karen Brettell
Feb 9 Falling inflation expectations in U.S.
bond markets are flashing warning signs that markets may stay
volatile, and adding to fears about the slowing global economy.
Inflation-linked markets have been pricing in increasing
doubts that inflation will recover, which is a worry as they
have been one of the first markets in recent years to anticipate
slowing growth.
"In the last year or two, inflation break-evens were well
ahead of the market in terms of looking at the global growth
problems that we've been having," said Aaron Kohli, an interest
rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Expectations of what five-year inflation will be in five
years based on Consumer Price Index swaps fell to 1.81 percent
on Tuesday, the lowest in at least 10 years.
Inflation expectations based on Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) are also trading at the lowest levels since
2009. Deterioration in these bonds in the second halves of 2014
and 2015 foresaw weakness in global demand, while other market
indicators were slower to react, said Kohli.
Market inflation projections have moved further apart from
the Fed's own view this year, which has added to uncertainty and
increased market volatility.
"The Fed is basing their policy on the fact that they
believe the decline in oil will have a transitory effect on
inflation, while many investors are coming to the conclusion
that the drop in oil is more permanent," said Brian Reynolds,
chief market strategist at New Albion Partners.
"The split between investors and the Fed, and the split
between analysts and traders in the oil market, are responsible
for a lot of the volatility that's going on in the markets," he
said.
Testimony on Wednesday by Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be
watched for any signs that the Fed may be rethinking its view.
The Fed has maintained that the impact of falling oil prices
will pass, and maintained a long-term inflation target of 2
percent.
Traders are not the only ones who are worried. A gauge of
U.S. inflation tumbled last month to its lowest level since the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York began the survey in mid-2013.
"We think the Fed should be more concerned about this drop
in inflation expectations, which is broad-based across a number
of indicators," said Michael Pond, global head of
inflation-linked research at Barclays in New York.
