NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. Treasury prices held at lower levels on Thursday as the latest weekly data on jobless claims came within analysts' forecasts, reinforcing the view of steady improvement in the domestic labor market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.508 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)