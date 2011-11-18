Escape Europe's woes with U.S. muni bonds

Nov 18 Attention nervous municipal bond investors: You'll be pleased to know that most U.S. issuers are not like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania or Jefferson County, Alabama. Nor are they in the same tailspin as Greece, Italy or Spain.

And there's little chance that the latest Italian crisis will have any impact on the highest-rated U.S. muni bonds. That doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful. You still need to do some due diligence before plunging into these tax-free bonds and related funds.

Unlike Europe, U.S. states and municipalities appear to be on the slow road to recovery. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, "state lawmakers have faced and largely addressed budget gaps totaling $510.5 billion. And though additional budget gaps loom, the magnitude and number of states projecting them has fallen considerably." (See link.reuters.com/teh25s)

A recent report by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency is also optimistic. The agency doesn't expect a "sharp increase in defaults over the foreseeable future." (See link.reuters.com/veh25s)

Of course, there are still fiscal basket cases like Illinois and California, and some municipalities stung by the housing bust may still file for bankruptcy in the months ahead. But they are mostly outliers. The default rate for highly-rated munis is still extremely low.

How do you stay away from trouble? Here are some guidelines:

--Avoid special-purpose bonds for private facilities. These include issues for stadiums and hospitals. Also steer clear of nonrated bonds for real estate developments, known in the trade as "dirt" bonds. They are among the riskiest.

--Avoid badly managed agencies that got into debt troubles. The bankruptcies in Harrisburg and Alabama were easy to spot a long time before they happened and are aberrations, says Stan Richelson, a financial planner with Scarsdale Investment Group in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. "They were caused by major fraud, political inaction and stupidity which was obvious to all who cared to look," he says.

--Look at how the bond is backed. General obligation bonds are supported by the full faith and credit of a government agency while revenue bonds are tied into an income stream such as user fees or lease payments. If a revenue bond issuer defaults -- such as private institution going bankrupt -- a local government may be under no obligation to make investors whole. Always look at the fiscal condition of the issuer.

--Credit ratings are still meaningful. Despite the scandal involving mortgage-backed bonds during the housing boom, most professional investors still take bond ratings seriously. The highest-rated bonds are either AAA or Aaa. When you get into the "Bs," you're into speculative territory. The lower the letter grade, the higher the default risk (See link.reuters.com/weh25s).

OTHER CAUTIONS

If you are buying individual bonds, make sure you are diversified across areas and agencies. Certified financial planners and registered investment advisers could help you avoid potential trouble spots.

You can also check background information and bond ratings on individual issues from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings at the EMMA site (emma.msrb.org/) starting Nov. 21.

Keep an eye on your tax situation as well. Consult your tax planner to see if the bonds you are buying pose any alternative minimum tax liability. It's possible to buy bonds and bond funds that sidestep this problem.

Just want to grab some tax-free income and don't want to deal with an adviser or broker? Then consider the TIAA-CREF Tax-Exempt Bond Fund (TIXRX.O). If you're looking to boost your yield -- and can take on more risk -- look at the T Rowe Price Tax-Free High-Yield fund (PRFHX.O).

Generally, any bond fund with "high yield" in its title implies a greater chance of default risk, although mutual fund managers constantly monitor their holdings.

Keep in mind that all bonds, in addition to default risk, are subject to interest-rate risk. When rates climb, most bond prices fall as investors dump lower-yield bonds in favor of higher coupons.

While you can easily keep away from the issuers most likely to default, it will take more focused management to diversify and avoid losses when rates head north again.

---

The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own. (Editing by Lauren Young and Jilian Mincer)