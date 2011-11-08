CORRECTED - NASDAQ OMX, PC-Bond to launch US Treasury indexes

(Corrects spelling to OMX in headline)

NEW YORK Nov 8 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) and PC-Bond said on Tuesday they will introduce a group of U.S. Treasury indexes aimed to gauge the performance of the U.S. government debt market.

The RBC Insight Total Return U.S. Treasury (TRUST) Indexes are rebalanced daily and not at month-end like other U.S. and European bond indexes, they said.

Since they are updated daily, these indexes should reduce tracking errors when rebalancing portfolios and provide a more accurate reflection of current market conditions, the companies said in a joint statement.

The 22 Treasury indexes, which have a history dating back to Dec. 31, 1998, will begin disseminating on Tuesday, they said.

PC-Bond, a unit of TMX Group, is provider of benchmarks for the Canadian bond market.