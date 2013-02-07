Futures, options traders looking for higher long-bond yields

Feb 7 U.S. bond prices have stabilized this week
after a sharp sell-off, but signals in the options market show
traders expect prices will fall further, putting upward pressure
on long-term interest rates.
The level of open interest in put contracts on U.S.
Treasuries futures and exchange-traded funds that track
Treasuries shot up in the first six weeks of the year, as the
yield on U.S. 10-year government notes rose above 2 percent to
the highest level in nine months.
The 10-year Treasury yield is a benchmark rate that
influences rates on U.S. mortgages and other consumer loans.
It is still early to determine whether the bond market
sell-off will be sustained or will fizzle by spring as happened
in the previous two years.
A recent rise in put activity in the bond market suggests
some traders anticipate bond prices will resume their decline,
especially if investors favor stocks and higher-returning
investments than U.S. federal debt on optimism the economy will
pick up steam later this year while the Federal Reserve keeps
short-term rates low.
"The market is still quite split on which direction rates
will move in next, which has led quite a few people to hedge
against higher rates in the options markets," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist with TD Securities in New
York.
Significant activity in the ETFs has been in the iShares
Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond fund, which on a daily
basis is one of the more actively traded bond-focused ETFs,
averaging 5.2 million shares in the last 50 days.
Open interest in the March $116 strike puts has jumped in
recent days, from about 5,000 on Jan. 30 to 114,764 contracts on
Thursday morning, the largest in the product, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert. Open positions in the
February $120 puts, expiring on Feb. 15, stood at 56,596 lots.
Investors often use equity puts, allowing them to sell the
shares of a security at a fixed price any time up until
expiration, to guard against downside risk. When the TLT loses
value, bond prices are falling and yields are rising.
Put spread bets seen in the TLT earlier this week could have
been traders hedging their February positions into March by
purchasing the March $116 strike put against the sale of the
February $120 strike put.
MORE BETS ON BONDS FALLING
The U.S. Treasuries futures market is also indicating more
bets that bond prices will fall, with the current put-call ratio
soaring since the beginning of the year.
On a 30-day moving average basis, the ratio on 10-year
Treasury futures has jumped to about 5.5, a record high, from
4.5 six weeks ago. Still, with some expecting rates to go lower,
it is leading to "somewhat more whiplash-like price action in
yields as some are jumping in to buy dips while others reload
shorts on rallies," Goldberg said.
In the TLT, the February-March put spread first started
trading on Jan. 30 and resurfaced again on Monday and Tuesday.
For example, an investor on Tuesday sold 22,000 February
$120 TLT strike puts at $3.80 and bought 26,000 March $116
strike puts for $2.19 per contract, said WhatsTrading.com
options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Data from options research firm Schaeffer's Investment
Research show big block purchases on Jan. 15 and 16 of February
$120 strike puts, a bearish position that worked as TLT shares
declined 3.5 percent from Jan. 15 to Tuesday's close.
By rolling into March, the trader "appears to be expecting a
continued decline in Treasury prices and an increase in yields
during the next six and a half weeks," said Joe Bell, senior
equity analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research.
However, Enis Taner, global macro editor of options
analytics firm RiskReversal.com, believes the trade is being
done as a protective move by an investor already long Treasuries
in one form or another, not someone "expressing a speculative
short view on TLT."
TLT shares rose 0.39 percent to $117.39 near midday on
Thursday.