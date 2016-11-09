TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as stock futures plunge

* Stock futures fall on chances of Trump winning White House
* U.S. yields post biggest drop since Brexit
* U.S. 2-year yield briefly had biggest fall since 2009
NEW YORK, Nov 8 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied late Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to their lowest
level in a month as U.S. stock index futures plunged on results
that pointed to growing chances of Republican nominee Donald
Trump winning the U.S. presidency.
Opinion polls shortly before the election suggested
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would capture the White
House.
Clinton's policy stances on trade, immigration and fiscal
matters are seen supportive for financial markets, while Trump's
views are viewed as hurting exports and injecting uncertainty
into markets.
The sell-off in U.S. stock futures spurred safe-haven demand
for lower-risk government debt, analysts said.
"We are seeing the uncertainty premium coming in. We are
seeing stocks tanking and bonds rallying. If the Fed sees
tighter financial conditions which could have a knock-on effect
on the economy, it may reconsider raising rates next month,"
said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up over 1
point in price with a yield of 1.736 percent, down nearly 13
basis points from Tuesday's 3 p.m. EST level, according to
Tradeweb data.
The 10-year yield drop was the biggest since June 24 shortly
following Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union.
Short-dated yields declined sharply on growing expectations
the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates at
its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting to cushion markets from further
turbulence.
Two-year Treasury yield was down 12 basis points at 0.734
percent. It had fallen as much as 14 basis points at one point,
which would be its biggest drop since March 2009, according to
Reuters data.
At 11:13 p.m. EST (0413 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were
down 97.5 points, or 4.57 percent, with 1,086,214 contracts
changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 217.25 points,
or 4.52 percent, in volume of 144,332 contracts, and Dow e-minis
were down 684 points, or 3.74 percent, with 188,215
contracts changing hands.
