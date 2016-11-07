U.S. inflation bonds gain appeal on oil, rising wages

* TIPS funds rack up biggest weekly inflows in 1-1/2 years
* Rising wages seen boosting U.S. inflation in coming months
* OPEC poses downside risk if it fails to reach output deal
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Investors are making their
biggest bets in years that inflation is coming out of its
slumber, pouring money into a corner of the U.S. bond market in
response to a rebound in oil prices and nascent signs of rising
wages.
Growing demand for the $1.2 trillion U.S. Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities sector is also underpinned by remarks from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in October on managing a
"high-pressure economy," which gave rise to the view the U.S.
central bank would allow inflation to run above its 2 percent
target.
"I think it's feeding the narrative of a backdrop that one
should own inflation protection," said Martin Hegarty, head of
inflation-linked bond portfolios at BlackRock Inc in New
York.
Money has flowed into TIPS funds after Yellen's comments on
Oct. 14. Inflows of $723.7 million in the week ended on Nov. 2
were the biggest since they hit $1.39 billion in April 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit.
TIPS funds are on track for their biggest year of inflows
since 2011, when they pulled in $9.7 billion.
Break-even rates for TIPS, the differences between yields
from those bonds and regular Treasuries, have recovered along
with stocks and other growth-oriented investments. This gauge of
investors' U.S. inflation expectations had plunged after
Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union in June.
Last week, the 10-year TIPS break-even rate touched its
highest level since July 2015 at 1.75 percent. The rise came
even as U.S. oil futures scaled back from 15-month highs reached
in October because of bets that the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries would strike a deal to reduce
output.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index, which TIPS principal and
interest payments are adjusted against, rose 1.5 percent in
September from a year earlier, the highest since October 2014.
The rebound in CPI and inflation expectations has also
bolstered TIPS' total return, outpacing nominal Treasuries and
most other U.S. high-grade bonds.
Year-to-date, TIPS have returned 6.92 percent, more than the
4.14 percent on regular Treasuries and 5.09 percent on all
investment-grade debt, according to indexes compiled by
Bloomberg/Barclays.
Still, the CPI and TIPS break-even rates are stuck below the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation goal, despite their recent
upswing, as global demand remains sluggish.
"We are not expecting a big surge in inflation," said Alex
Roever, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at J.P. Morgan
Securities in New York. "As disinflationary pressures fade away,
inflation expectations will start to build."
WAGES AND OIL
A hopeful sign for Fed policymakers was the 2.8 percent
year-over-year pickup in average hourly earnings in October, the
highest since June 2009.
This suggested a tightening labor market may finally be
pushing up wages and providing the foundation for inflation to
climb further in the coming months.
"When you see average hourly earnings, it supports the idea
the inflation is coming back," Roever said.
If OPEC fails to clinch a production agreement on Nov. 30,
there may be a sell-off in the energy market, which has been
supported by bets that such a deal would reduce a global glut.
The resulting drop in oil prices would curb the CPI's
uptrend and would diminish TIPS' appeal.
"The OPEC issue is a short-term risk," BlackRock's Hegarty
said.
Nevertheless, he said, traders are underpricing inflation
risk in the coming months by as much as 1 percentage point from
current levels if oil and wage trends hold.
"The level of inflation priced into the market," he said,
"is still incredibly, incredibly low to the expected outcome of
CPI."
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)