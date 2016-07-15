TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses as Turkish military says it has taken over

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury prices pared losses further in late U.S. trading on Friday as the Turkish military said in a statement it has taken over, kindling safe-haven demand for low-risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.549 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year note was down as much as 20/32 in price in earlier trading on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)