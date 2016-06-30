TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold losses after jobless claims data

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices clung to earlier losses on Thursday as first-time filings on domestic jobless claims rose in line with forecast in the latest week, suggesting steady improvement in the labor market.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.502 percent, up more than 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.