TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold losses after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices clung to earlier losses on Thursday as first-time filings on domestic jobless claims rose in line with forecast in the latest week, suggesting steady improvement in the labor market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.502 percent, up more than 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)