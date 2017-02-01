UPDATE 1-Marathon CEO says consumers will bear brunt of any border tax

(Adds CEO comments, details on Marathon refining network)
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp's chief
executive officer said on Wednesday the company would pass along
any costs incurred under a Republican-backed plan to impose a
tax on crude oil and other imports.
The border-adjusted tax being considered in Washington would
eliminate corporate income taxes on U.S. exports, including
crude oil and refined products, while imposing a tax as high as
20 percent on imports.
Marathon, like other U.S. refiners, imports a significant
amount of crude oil. It imports roughly 700,000 barrels per day
of oil, mostly from Canada and Saudi Arabia, for its
1.6-million-bpd refining network, according to the latest
figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
"Refiners are going to have pass any incremental costs on to
the consumer," CEO Gary Heminger said during Wednesday's
earnings call. "I am very confident that we will be able to do
that just as we did when crude prices were $100-$147."
The border tax would directly increase the costs of imported
crude, but it would pull up the prices of U.S. crude along with
it, analysts say.
Gulf Coast refiners would be able to take advantage of the
reduced costs of exports, but landlocked refiners in the Midwest
and import-dependent refiners on the U.S. East Coast would be
disproportionately hurt, Heminger said.
"Even if border adjustments were to happen, I think Marathon
is in one of the best positions because of the logistics
infrastructure," Heminger said, noting the company has increased
export capacity on the Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)