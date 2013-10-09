Striking school bus drivers in Boston return to work

BOSTON Oct 9 School bus drivers in Boston
returned to work on Wednesday after a one-day wildcat strike
that drew criticism from both Mayor Thomas Menino and the
drivers' own union.
The Boston Public Schools confirmed that service had resumed
but warned it was not yet clear whether service would continue
into the afternoon, after a morning meeting between the union,
management and the mayor.
Some 30,000 children who attend public and private schools
and their parents were left scrambling to come up with alternate
ways of getting to school when some 700 drivers represented by
the United Steelworkers of America Local 8751 walked off the
job.
The drivers had walked out over a dispute on work conditions
with Veolia Transportation Services, the company that holds the
bussing concession.
Veolia Transportation is a unit of France's Veolia
Environnement.