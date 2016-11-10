Spa owner who catered to 'Real Housewives' stars pleads guilty over Botox

Nov 10 The owner of a medical spa frequented by
stars on Bravo's hit television show "Real Housewives of Orange
County," has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge that she
purchased Botox with foreign labels, federal prosecutors said
Thursday.
Bridget "Gigi" Goddard, 50, a nurse and the owner of Pure
Indulgence Skin Rejuvenation, Inc, in Laguna Niguel, California,
pleaded guilty to one felony count of receiving and delivering a
misbranded drug, said Eileen Decker, U.S. attorney for the
Central District of California.
Goddard appeared on the cover of the free "Orange County
Gazette" magazine in 2009 alongside "Real Housewives" stars
Lynne Curtin and Jeana Keough.
According to a search warrant, Goddard advertises that she
was featured on "Real Housewives of Orange County" as well as
the CBS program "The Doctors."
An attorney for Goddard did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case marks the latest effort by the Food and Drug
Administration to crack down on the importation of foreign
unapproved drugs, known internally as "FUMP" cases.
The Botox at the heart of the government's case was
authentic product manufactured by Allergan.
But the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act makes it a crime
to buy or sell a drug if it is manufactured without FDA
oversight or lacks labels approved by the FDA - even if the drug
is made by the legitimate manufacturer.
According to court records, Goddard purchased foreign Botox
from SB Medical Inc, which pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiring
to smuggle foreign misbranded products into the United States,
After SB ceased operations, Goddard started buying foreign Botox
from a Canadian company called Doctor Medica, the records say.
According to recent reviews on Yelp, Goddard's business has
shut down, and some customers complained they had prepaid for
services and wanted their money back.
"I was there for my appointment when the police showed up
with a search warrant," wrote one reviewer in June. "Since then
their phone has been disconnected,...I called my credit card
company to get reimbursed."
"I'm worried about Gigi," said another on Nov 8. "This is
not like her."
The FDA's criminal investigations into foreign-sourced Botox
have sparked controversy.
In September, Reuters reported that many agents have grown
frustrated and started calling themselves the "Botox Police"
because they believe the cases are protecting Allergan's bottom
line more than consumers' health and safety.
A review of lab reports by Reuters found that the vast
majority of foreign-sourced Botox seized by the FDA in criminal
cases was authentic but lacked FDA-approved labels.
FDA agents have been spending hours tracking down doctors,
nurses and clinic owners who purchased foreign Botox, though few
have been charged.
George Karavetsos, the head of the FDA's Office of Criminal
Investigations, previously told Reuters that the cases against
medical providers are primarily targeting high-volume purchasers
and doctors who ignore FDA warnings by continuing to buy foreign
drugs.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)