Americans drank more bottled water than soda in 2016

March 9 It's official: Americans are now
drinking more bottled water than soda.
After decades-long streak of strong growth, bottled water
surpassed carbonated soft drinks to become the largest beverage
category by volume in the United States in 2016, according to
research and consulting firm Beverage Marketing Corp.
The shift comes amid widespread concerns about the health
effects of sugary beverages.
Several U.S. cities voted for soda tax in November, in a bid
to battle diet-related diseases, including obesity and diabetes.
Bottled-water consumption in the United States reached 39.3
gallons per capita last year, while carbonated soft drinks
slipped to 38.5 gallons, Beverage Marketing Corp said.
In contrast, per capita soda consumption regularly exceeded
50 gallons in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the
report.
Total bottled water volume rose about 9 percent to 12.8
billion gallons in 2016, compared with a year earlier.
"When Perrier first entered the country in the 1970s, few
would have predicted the heights to which bottled water would
eventually climb," said Michael Bellas, chairman and chief
executive, Beverage Marketing Corp.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)