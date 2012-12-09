REFILE-Top films at the North American box office

UPDATE 2-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
Dec 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Dec. 7, led by "Skyfall" a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Skyfall .................................$11.0 million 2 (4) Rise of the Guardians ...................$10.5 million 3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ........$ 9.2 million 4 (3) Lincoln .................................$ 9.1 million 5 (5) Life of Pi ..............................$ 8.3 million 6 (*) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 6.0 million 7 (6) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 4.9 million 8 (7) Red Dawn ................................$ 4.3 million 9 (8) Flight ..................................$ 3.1 million 10 (7) Killing Them Softly .....................$ 2.7 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parentheses. "Red Dawn" and "Killing Them Softly" tied at 7th place last weekend. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$268.7 million Skyfall ........................................$261.6 million Wreck-It Ralph..................................$164.4 million Lincoln.........................................$ 97.3 million Flight..........................................$ 86.2 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 61.9 million Life of Pi ....................................$ 60.9 million Red Dawn........................................$ 37.3 million Killing Them Softly ............................$ 11.8 million Playing For Keeps ..............................$ 6.0 million
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall." "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians."
"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes "Playing for Keeps."
The Weinstein Company distributed "Killing Them Softly."
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.