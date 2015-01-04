The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK Jan 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 26, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit.............................$21.9 million 2 (3) Into the Woods........................$19.1 million 3 (2) Unbroken...............................$18.4 million 4 (*) The Woman in Black 2...................$15.1 million 5 (4) Night at the Museum....................$14.5 million 6 (5) Annie..................................$11.4 million 7 (8) The Imitation Game.....................$ 8.1 million 8 (6) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.....$ 7.7 million 9 (7) The Gambler.............................$ 6.3 million 10 (**)Big Hero Six............................$ 4.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$323.9 million The Hobbit....................................$220.8 million Big Hero 6....................................$211.3 million Into the Woods................................$ 91.2 million Night at the Museum...........................$ 89.7 million Unbroken......................................$ 87.8 million Annie.........................................$ 72.6 million The Imitation Game............................$ 30.8 million The Gambler...................................$ 27.6 million The Woman in Black 2..........................$ 15.1 million

"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "The Gambler" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Into the Woods" and "Big Hero 6" were released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken." "The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company Independent studio Relativity released "The Woman in Black 2"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Susan Fenton)