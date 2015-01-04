The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK Jan 4 Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec.
26, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit.............................$21.9 million
2 (3) Into the Woods........................$19.1 million
3 (2) Unbroken...............................$18.4 million
4 (*) The Woman in Black 2...................$15.1 million
5 (4) Night at the Museum....................$14.5 million
6 (5) Annie..................................$11.4 million
7 (8) The Imitation Game.....................$ 8.1 million
8 (6) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.....$ 7.7 million
9 (7) The Gambler.............................$ 6.3 million
10 (**)Big Hero Six............................$ 4.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$323.9 million
The Hobbit....................................$220.8 million
Big Hero 6....................................$211.3 million
Into the Woods................................$ 91.2 million
Night at the Museum...........................$ 89.7 million
Unbroken......................................$ 87.8 million
Annie.........................................$ 72.6 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 30.8 million
The Gambler...................................$ 27.6 million
The Woman in Black 2..........................$ 15.1 million
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" was distributed by
Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.
"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"The Gambler" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Into the Woods" and "Big Hero 6" were released by Walt Disney
Co.
Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken."
"The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company
Independent studio Relativity released "The Woman in Black 2"
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Susan Fenton)