The top films at the North American box office

NEW YORK, Jan 25 Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan.
23, led by "American Sniper,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.

1  (1)  American Sniper........................$64.4 million
2  (*)  The Boy Next Door......................$15.0 million
3  (3)  Paddington.............................$12.4 million    
4  (2)  The Wedding Ringer.....................$11.6 million
5  (4)  Taken 3................................$ 7.6 million
6  (6)  The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.1 million
7  (*)  Strange Magic..........................$ 5.5 million
8  (5)  Selma..................................$ 5.5 million
9  (*)  Mortdecai..............................$ 4.1 million
10 (7)  Into the  Woods........................$ 3.9 million    
   

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

American Sniper...............................$200.1 million
Into the Woods................................$121.5 million
Taken 3.......................................$ 76.1 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 60.6 million
Paddington....................................$ 40.1 million
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 39.7 million
Selma.........................................$ 39.2 million
The Boy Next Door.............................$ 15.0 million    
    
Strange Magic.................................$  5.5 million
Mortdecai.....................................$  4.1 million    
   

"Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century
Fox.
"Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc. 
"American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of
Time Warner Inc. 
"The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Into the Woods" and "Strange Magic" were released by Walt
Disney Co. 
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy
Next Door." 
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
Lionsgate released "Mortdecai"    
 
 

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud)
