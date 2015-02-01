版本:
The top films at the North American box office

Feb 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 30, led by
"American Sniper"  according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.

1  (1)  American Sniper........................$31.9 million
2  (3)  Paddington.............................$ 8.5 million
3  (*)  Project Almanac........................$ 8.5 million
4  (*)  Black or White.........................$ 6.5 million
5  (2)  The Boy Next Door......................$ 6.1 million    
   
6  (4)  The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 5.7 million
7  (6)  The Imitation Game.....................$ 5.2 million
8  (5)  Taken 3................................$ 3.7 million
9  (7)  Strange Magic..........................$ 3.4 million
10 (*)  The Loft...............................$ 2.9 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

American Sniper...............................$248.9 million
Taken 3.......................................$ 81.4 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 68.0 million
Paddington....................................$ 50.5 million
The Wedding Ringer............................$ 48.1 million
The Boy Next Door.............................$ 24.7 million
Strange Magic.................................$  9.9 million
Project Almanac...............................$  8.5 million
Black or White................................$  6.5 million    
        
The Loft......................................$  2.9 million
      

"Taken 3" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century
Fox.
"Project Almanac" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit
of Viacom Inc. 
"American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of
Time Warner Inc. 
"The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Strange Magic" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy
Next Door." 
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
"Black or White" was released by independent studio Relativity
Open Road Films, a joint venture of Regal Entertainment and AMC
Entertainment, released "The Loft"      
 
 

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)
