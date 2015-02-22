The top films at the North American box office

Feb 22 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 20, led by "Fifty Shades of Grey", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$23.2 million 2 (2) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$17.5 million 3 (3) The SpongeBob Movie....................$15.5 million 4 (*) McFarland, U.S.A.......................$11.3 million 5 (*) The DUFF...............................$11.0 million 6 (4) American Sniper........................$ 9.7 million 7 (*) Hot Tub Time Machine 2.................$ 5.8 million 8 (5) Jupiter Ascending......................$ 3.7 million 9 (8) The Imitation Game.....................$ 2.6 million 10 (7) Paddington.............................$ 2.3 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$319.6 million Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$130.1 million The SpongeBob Movie...........................$125.2 million The Imitation Game............................$ 83.9 million Paddington....................................$ 67.7 million Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 67.1 million Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 39.5 million McFarland, U.S.A..............................$ 11.3 million The DUFF......................................$ 11.0 million Hot Tub Time Machine 2........................$ 5.8 million Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob Movie" and "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc . Walt Disney Co. Disney released "McFarland, U.S.A." "American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. Lionsgate released "The DUFF" (Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by David Evans)