The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Jan. 9, led by "Taken 3," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Taken 3................................$40.4 million 2 (**) Selma..................................$11.2 million 3 (2) Into the Woods........................$ 9.8 million 4 (1) The Hobbit.............................$ 9.4 million 5 (3) Unbroken...............................$ 8.4 million 6 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.6 million 7 (5) Night at the Museum....................$ 6.7 million 8 (6) Annie..................................$ 4.9 million 9 (4) The Woman in Black 2...................$ 4.8 million 10 (8) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.....$ 3.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$329.5 million The Hobbit....................................$236.5 million Into the Woods................................$105.3 million Unbroken......................................$101.6 million Night at the Museum...........................$ 99.5 million Annie.........................................$ 79.4 million The Imitation Game............................$ 40.8 million Taken 3.......................................$ 40.4 million The Woman in Black 2..........................$ 22.3 million Selma.........................................$ 13.5 million "Taken 3" and "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Unbroken." "The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company Independent studio Relativity released "The Woman in Black 2." (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)