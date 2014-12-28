"Hobbit" battles 'Unbroken,' 'Into the Woods' to second box office win

NEW YORK Dec 28 The last movie of Peter Jackson's three "Hobbit" films rode to a second consecutive win atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, selling an estimated $41.4 million worth of tickets to triumph over new releases "Unbroken" and "Into the Woods."

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" grabbed another $13.1 million from Christmas day screenings for a combined four-day total through Sunday of $54.5 million, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Director Angelina Jolie's World War Two drama "Unbroken" finished second with $31.7 million after winning the box office duel on Christmas, edging out another new film, the musical "Into The Woods" which claimed the No. 3 spot with $31 million in ticket sales.

"Unbroken," Jolie's second directorial effort, tells the real-life story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini's two years as a prisoner of war in Japan.

"Into The Woods," the adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical that puts a dark spin on fairy tales, stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp.

Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken." "Into the Woods" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.. Time Warner Inc.'s Warner Bros. released "The Hobbit." (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)