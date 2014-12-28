"Hobbit" battles 'Unbroken,' 'Into the Woods' to second box office win

NEW YORK Dec 28 The last movie of Peter
Jackson's three "Hobbit" films rode to a second consecutive win
atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, selling an
estimated $41.4 million worth of tickets to triumph over new
releases "Unbroken" and "Into the Woods."
"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" grabbed another
$13.1 million from Christmas day screenings for a combined
four-day total through Sunday of $54.5 million, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
Director Angelina Jolie's World War Two drama "Unbroken"
finished second with $31.7 million after winning the box office
duel on Christmas, edging out another new film, the musical
"Into The Woods" which claimed the No. 3 spot with $31 million
in ticket sales.
"Unbroken," Jolie's second directorial effort, tells the
real-life story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini's two years as
a prisoner of war in Japan.
"Into The Woods," the adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's
Broadway musical that puts a dark spin on fairy tales, stars
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp.
Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken."
"Into the Woods" was distributed by Walt Disney Co..
Time Warner Inc.'s Warner Bros. released "The Hobbit."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)