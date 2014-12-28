UPDATE 1-"Hobbit" battles 'Unbroken,' 'Into the Woods' to second box office win

(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Dec 28 The last movie of Peter
Jackson's three "Hobbit" films rode to a second consecutive win
atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, selling $41.4
million worth of tickets to triumph over new releases "Unbroken"
and "Into the Woods."
"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" grabbed another
$13.1 million from Christmas day screenings for a combined
four-day total through Sunday of $54.5 million and a domestic
haul of $168.5 million since its Dec. 17 release, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
Director Angelina Jolie's World War Two drama "Unbroken"
finished second with $31.7 million after winning the box office
duel on Christmas, narrowly edging out another new film, the
musical "Into The Woods" which claimed the No. 3 spot with $31
million.
"Unbroken," Jolie's second directorial effort, tells the
real-life story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini's two years as
a prisoner of war in Japan.
"None of us ever would have thought a picture like this --
an inspirational story about a World War Two hero and Olympian
-- would have performed at this level," said Nikki Rocco,
president for domestic distribution at Universal Pictures, the
Comcast Corp unit that released the film.
"We would have been happy at $25 million," Rocco said,
adding that the release had capped Universal's most profitable
year.
"Into The Woods," the adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's
Broadway musical which puts a dark spin on fairy tales, stars
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp.
The film, which saw the biggest opening in history for a
screen adaptation of a Broadway musical, added $15.1 million
from Christmas day screenings for a four-day total of $46.1
million, distributor Walt Disney Co. said.
"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" took fourth place
in its second week of release with $20.6 million, while the
musical "Annie" rounded out the top five with $16.6 million. In
a rare feat, box office sales for both films exceeded their
opening weekend numbers.
Another new release, "The Gambler," opened in seventh with
$9.3 million, behind "The Hunger Games"' $10 million take. The
low-budget film, which stars Mark Wahlberg, is a remake of the
1974 James Caan classic about a professor with a devastating
weakness for high-stakes gambling.
The relatively solid box office numbers put Hollywood on
track to end the year down just over five percent from 2013's
record performance, an improvement over the double-digit falloff
that was in place during the summer, according to Rentrak.
Time Warner Inc.'s Warner Bros. released "The
Hobbit."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)