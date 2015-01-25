Eastwood's "American Sniper" continues as U.S. box office juggernaut

NEW YORK Jan 25 Oscar-nominated war film "American Sniper" continued to slay the competition at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, selling a whopping $64.4 million in tickets, according to studio estimates.

The film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper as a Navy Seal sharpshooter, has now taken in more than $200 million since opening wide on Jan. 16.

The Jennifer Lopez thriller "The Boy Next Door" finished in second place on its opening weekend with $15 million from Friday through Sunday. Family film "Paddington", based on the series of classic children's books about a loveable bear, came in third for a second consecutive week, taking in $12.4 million.

"American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Paddington" was released by The Weinstein Company. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy Next Door". (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)