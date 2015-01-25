Eastwood's "American Sniper" continues as U.S. box office juggernaut

NEW YORK Jan 25 Oscar-nominated war film
"American Sniper" continued to slay the competition at U.S. and
Canadian box offices over the weekend, selling a whopping $64.4
million in tickets, according to studio estimates.
The film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Oscar
nominee Bradley Cooper as a Navy Seal sharpshooter, has now
taken in more than $200 million since opening wide on Jan. 16.
The Jennifer Lopez thriller "The Boy Next Door" finished in
second place on its opening weekend with $15 million from Friday
through Sunday. Family film "Paddington", based on the series of
classic children's books about a loveable bear, came in third
for a second consecutive week, taking in $12.4 million.
"American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of
Time Warner Inc. "Paddington" was released by The
Weinstein Company. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures
released "The Boy Next Door".
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)