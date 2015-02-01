"American Sniper" is top U.S. box office hit for third week

BRIEF-Arconic says purchased remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
Feb 1 Box office juggernaut "American Sniper" held the top spot at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend with $31.9 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates.
The Oscar-nominated war film directed by Clint Eastwood and starring best actor nominee Bradley Cooper as a Navy Seal sharpshooter easily triumphed over several new releases as it closed in on a domestic total of $250 million since opening on Jan. 16.
Family film "Paddington", based on the series of classic children's books about a loveable bear in search of a home, finished in second with $8.5 million for Friday through Sunday. In a virtual tie, it sold just $5,000 more in tickets than sci-fi time travel tale "Project Almanac," which debuted this weekend with $8.5 million.
"Sniper"'s continued strong performance helped drive overall box office performance on Super Bowl weekend, when many Americans are focused on the final game of the football season. Ticket sales were up about 23 percent from the same weekend a year ago, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
"American Sniper" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Paddington" was released by The Weinstein Company. Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc., distributed "Project Almanac". (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices.