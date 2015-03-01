Will Smith's "Focus" opens with $19.1 million to win U.S. box office

March 1 Will Smith's new action drama "Focus"
booted the kinky sex tale "Fifty Shades of Grey" for its perch
atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, racking up
$19.1 million in ticket sales.
Smith, in his first leading role since 2013's "After Earth,"
plays a seasoned con artist who meets up with an aspiring con
artist, played by Margot Robbie, in the romance-caper film
hybrid.
"Kingsman: The Secret Service", an adaptation of a popular
comic series which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth about
a spy agency's training program and a global threat by a tech
genius, also outpaced "Grey" to claim second place with $11.8
million.
Third place on a weekend that saw business hampered by rough
winter weather in the south and midwest again went to the
family-friendly "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water",
based on the popular television show about a talking animated
sponge. It sold $11.2 million in tickets.
"Grey," the smash hit adaptation of the best-selling novel
which stars James Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the libidinous
couple, took in $10.9 million, landing in fourth from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The film is
closing in on $148 million at the domestic box office since
opening just over two weeks ago.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob
Movie" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc. "Focus" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of
Time Warner Inc.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud)