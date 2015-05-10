Box Office: 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Tops With $77.2 Million, 'Hot Pursuit' Flounders

LOS ANGELES, May 10 (Variety.com) - "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" iced out "Hot Pursuit" at the weekend box office,
picking up $77.2 million and topping charts for a second
consecutive time.
Disney and Marvel's comic book adventure has made $312.9
million domestically since debuting stateside ten days ago. That
massive figure makes it the second fastest film to clear $300
million domestically, and its sophomore weekend is the second
biggest in movie history, surpassing "Avatar's" $75.6 million
haul.
The film "Avengers: Age of Ultron" trails on both counts?
Its predecessor, 2012's "Marvel's The Avengers," which had
earned $373 million at a similar point in its run.
Internationally, the film picked up $68 million, pushing the
film to $875.3 million globally. With major markets such as
China and Japan still left to open and domestic audiences
continuing to embrace the film, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" should
have no trouble becoming the second 2015 release to clear $1
billion globally, behind "Furious 7."
With Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the
super team dominating ticket sales, Warner Bros.' "Hot Pursuit"
landed with a thud, picking up a frosty $13.3 million opening
from 3,003 locations. The Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara
retread of "The Heat" was crippled by withering reviews, with
its debut falling short of projections that pegged an opening of
$18 million or higher. It's also on the low-end of Witherspoon's
recent bows for more commercial fare such as "Water for
Elephants" ($16.8 million debut) and "This Means War" ($17.4
million debut).
"Given our expectations it was a little lighter than we had
hoped for," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. distribution
executive vice president.
He argued the negative critical reaction took a toll.
"Where we did business, we way over-indexed in the South and
in the small towns," said Goldstein. "We were lighter in the
East in review-driven markets."
The film about an anal retentive cop (Witherspoon) trying to
protect a drug boss' widow (Vergara) was also backed by
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Pacific Standard. "Hot Pursuit"
attracted an audience that was 62% female and 82% over 25 years
old.
Beyond the modest debut number, a C+ CinemaScore means
word-of-mouth will be of the cautionary variety. The budget was
a relatively economical $35 million, but the film will struggle
to become profitable without a much warmer reception in foreign
territories.
In third place, Lionsgate's "The Age of Adeline" earned
roughly $5.6 million, dropping less than 20% from its previous
haul.
Universal's "Furious 7" slid into fourth place with $5.2
million pushing its domestic total to $338.4 million after six
weeks in theaters. Globally, the action sequel has earned $1.5
billion.
Sony's "Paul Blart Mall Cop 2" snagged fifth place with just
under $5.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $58.1
million.
A24 continued to expand "Ex Machina," moving it from 1,279
theaters to 2,004 locations where it earned $3.5 million. The
twisty sci-fi thriller has made $15.7 million during its
theatrical run.
Among art house releases, IFC Films released the Jack
Black/James Marsden high school reunion comedy "The D Train" on
1,009 screens where it did a mediocre $469,185.