UPDATE 1-Box Office: 'San Andreas' Soars to $53.2 Million Opening

By Dave McNary
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (Variety.com) - Dwayne Johnson's "San
Andreas" has delivered a dominating $53.2 million opening
weekend at 3,777 U.S. locations, soaring past recent forecasts
of a $40 million launch for the Warner Bros.-New Line 3D
disaster pic.
"San Andreas" took in more than five times as much as the
$10 million opening of Sony's romantic comedy "Aloha," which
arrived at 2,815 sites amid extensive negative buzz -- despite
the starpower of Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams.
Sony distribution chief Rory Bruer noted that "Aloha," launched
as a counterprogrammer to "San Andreas," received a B+
CinemaScore among adults 25-34; the audience was 64% female with
57% of the audience over 30.
"San Andreas" underlines Johnson's drawing power in the wake
of being a key component of Universal's "Furious 7" and its $1.5
billion worldwide gross. He's been front and center in the
promotion for "San Andreas," where he plays a heroic helicopter
pilot seeking to rescue his daughter, played by Alexandra
Daddario, amid the rubble of a mega-quake.
Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak, noted
that "San Andreas" gained momentum throughout the weekend due to
the film delivering what he called "pure popcorn movie
excitement."
"Johnson is clearly one of the most bankable stars working
today," he added. "Johnson's versatility, charisma, humor and
his imposing physical presence on the big screen has made him
the go-to guy for filmmakers looking to ratchet up the
excitement level and drawing power of their films."
"San Andreas," which also stars Carla Gugino and Paul
Giamatti, earned an impressive A- CinemaScore from audiences,
with 70% coming from the over-25 demo. Dan Fellman, Warner's
domestic distribution chief, said Johnson deserves much of the
credit.
"He's a four-quadrant, larger-than-life movie star," Fellman
said. "This is going to have great legs."
Village Roadshow Pictures co-financed and co-produced "San
Andreas" with Warners for $110 million, with most of the film
lensing in Australia to take advantage of government incentives.
Universal's third weekend of "Pitch Perfect 2" led the rest
of the pack, finishing with $14.8 million at 3,660 locations.
The comedy sequel, which carries a modest $29 million price tag,
has outperformed expectations with a total of $147.5 million in
17 days in the U.S. with another $80 million-plus
internationally.
Disney's second frame of George Clooney's "Tomorrowland"
finished at a close third with $13.8 million for a $63.2 million
10-day total. The high-priced fantasy, with a $180 million
budget, isn't showing much traction with a 58% decline from its
opening weekend.
On the foreign front, "Tomorrowland" hasn't dazzled either.
It took in $29.3 million from 75 markets, including $13.8
million from its first six days in China, to lift international
grosses to $70 million.
"Tomorrowland" edged Warner's third weekend of "Mad Max:
Fury Road," which motored to $13.6 million at 3,255 sites. The
Tom Hardy-Charlize Theron tentpole declined 45% and has totaled
$115.9 million in the U.S in 17 days.
Disney-Marvel's fifth weekend of "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
finished fifth, ahead of "Aloha," with $10.9 million at 3,228
sites, declining 50%. The tentpole has hit $427.1 million --
passing "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" for the 10th spot on
the all-time list of top domestic grossers.
"Ultron" took in $17.6 million overseas to push its
international total to $894 million and its worldwide take to
$1.32 billion, the sixth highest total of all time.
Despite "San Andreas," the overall weekend was down around
20% compared with last year's post-Memorial weekend when
Disney's "Maleficent" opened with $69.4 million and Fox's
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" took $32.6 million in its second
frame.