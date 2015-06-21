Box Office: 'Jurassic Park' Bites Into $102 Million, 'Inside Out' Scores With $91 Million

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Variety.com) - These are the weekends
that record breaking summers are made of.
The North American box office sizzled as Disney and Pixar's
"Inside Out" and Universal's "Jurassic World" duked it out at
the multiplexes. After shattering records for domestic and
international debuts, "Jurassic World" became only the second
film in history to top $100 million in two separate weekends.
The dinosaur sequel nabbed first place with a massive $102
million, pushing its domestic total to $398.2 million. "Jurassic
World" has now passed "Jurassic Park" ($357.1 million) as the
highest grossing domestic release in the franchise's history
when not adjusted for inflation.
Its dominance ended one of the most remarkable winning
streaks in cinema history, putting a period to Pixar's run of
first place finishes. Every previous film released by the studio
bowed in the top spot on domestic charts.
Not that Disney is complaining. Buoyed by rapturous critical
notices, "Inside Out" scored the second best debut ever for
Pixar, behind only "Toy Story 3's" $110.3 million opening, and
the highest opening weekend ever for an original, non-sequel
property, passing "Avatar's" $77 million start. The brainy
family film picked up $91 million from 3,946 playdates. That was
a significant jump on the $60 million-plus opening that Disney
had projected.
"Inside Out," which unfolds largely inside the mind of a
young girl struggling to come to terms with her family's move,
represented a big gamble for Pixar. Produced for $175 million,
it had a concept that defied an easy sales pitch and could have
gone soaring over the heads of younger moviegoers. Instead,
critics praised the film as ranking alongside previous Pixar
greats such as "Up" and "Wall-E" in pairing cinematic daring
with emotional uplift.
It wasn't just reviews. Production delays on "The Good
Dinosaur" meant that 2014 was bereft of a Pixar release, putting
a two-year gap between the animation studio's films and driving
interest in its latest title.
There was one casualty at the box office. Open Road's "Dope"
did not perform as well as the studio had hoped. The Sundance
Film Festival favorite sparked a bidding war when it debuted in
Park City, but the picture's off-beat sensibility (its a comedy
about nerds living in South Central), was difficult to convey to
audiences. "Dope" pulled in a disappointing $6 million from
2,002 locations, good enough for a fifth place finish.
In third place, Fox's "Spy" showed some staying power,
slipping 29% to $10.5 million and bringing its stateside total
to $74.4 million. Disaster film "San Andreas" scored fourth
position after snagging $8.2 million, pushing its domestic haul
to $132.2 million.
Among art house releases, new indie distributor The Orchard
kicked off the sex comedy "The Overnight" to an estimated
$61,523 this weekend on three screens in New York and Los
Angeles, for a per-screen average of $20,507. The company plans
to expand the film next weekend and will have it playing on more
than 300 screens by the July 4th weekend.