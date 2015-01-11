Liam Neeson wins U.S. box office again with 'Taken 3'

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. and Canadian
filmgoers turned out for a third time to see Liam Neeson in his
action movie franchise "Taken," which led box office charts over
the weekend with $40.4 million ticket sales.
Civil rights film "Selma" finished in second place with
$11.2 million from Friday through Sunday as the awards contender
expanded to more theaters. Disney's film version of the dark
Broadway musical "Into The Woods" came in third with $9.8
million, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
"Taken 3" stars Neeson as former CIA agent Bryan Mills, a
role that has helped establish the 62-year-old as an action
star. In the third installment, Mills is on the run after he is
accused of a murder he didn't commit.
The movie opened far stronger than the $28 million forecast
by Box Office Mojo. It cost $48 million to make.
"Selma" stars David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr. in the
story of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama for
black voters' rights. The movie debuted in a limited number of
theaters in December and expanded this weekend to nearly 2,200
locations.
20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century Fox,
released "Taken 3." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
, released "Selma." "Into the Woods" was distributed by
Walt Disney Co..
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Dominic Evans)