UPDATE 1-Box office: 'Home' trumps expectations with $54 million debut

By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Variety.com) - Jeffrey Katzenberg
must be breathing a huge sigh of relief after the embattled
DreamWorks Animation chief scored a much needed box office win
with the release of "Home."
The family film was the weekend's top ticket seller, pulling
in a sterling $54 million, easily eclipsing projections that had
it bowing to between $30 million and $35 million. It's one of
the studio's best-ever openings for an original movie and the
biggest debut it has had since 2012's "Madagascar 3: Europe's
Most Wanted" kicked off to $60.3 million in 2012.
The studio has suffered through a string of film flops such
as "Turbo" and "Mr. Peabody and Sherman," as well as failed
sales to Hasbro and SoftBank. "Home" is the only film it is
releasing this year, so expectations for the movie about an
alien invasion were high and scrutiny was intense. "Home" cost
$130 million to produce and launched in 3,708 locations. Fox
distributed the picture.
"You've got to give credit to the movie itself," said Chris
Aronson, Fox's domestic distribution chief. "It's an original
story with heart and action and humor, all the elements that
people want to be entertained."
The film's success could be reflected in DreamWorks
Animation's stock price. Shares of the company closed Friday up
3 percent at $22.68 and continued to climb in after-hours
trading on the strong box office results.
"Home's" results continue what has been a very strong year
for family fare, after "Paddington" and "The SpongeBob Movie:
Sponge Out of Water" did impressive business by appealing to the
parents and kids set.
"You had parents talking to one another and saying it was a
good movie for kids and that's enough for something to be
successful," said Phil Contrino, vice president and analyst with
BoxOffice.com. "With family-skewing movies, it can be feast or
famine and this year there's been a whole lot of feasting."
"Home's" opening weekend audience was 60 percent female and
57 percent over the age of 25.
"Get Hard," the R-rated prison comedy with Will Ferrell and
Kevin Hart, captured second place on the box office charts by
appealing to a very different segment of the moviegoing
population. The Warner Bros. release pulled in $34.6 million
across 3,175 locations and cost an economical $40 million to
produce. The opening weekend crowd was 54 percent male and 61
percent over the age of 25. It ranks as the number one opening
for an R-rated film starring Ferrell or Hart.
"The chemistry between them was terrific," said Dan Fellman,
Warner Bros. domestic distribution chief. "They're both popular
and well liked. I hope we can do another one with them."
Radius-TWC scored with "It Follows," expanding from 32 to
1,218 locations, and picking up $4 million in the process. That
was good enough for a fifth place finish. The well-reviewed
horror film has earned $4.8 million since debuting on March 13.
Last weekend's champ, "Insurgent," fell 58% to make $22
million and nab third place on the charts. That brings the
"Divergent" sequel's total to $86.4 million after two weeks.
Disney's "Cinderella" pulled in $17.5 million to grab fourth
place and bring its total to $150 million.
"Kingsman: The Secret Service" continued to impress, earning
$3 million for a sixth place finish and pushing its take to
nearly $120 million.
In limited release, A24 got off to a strong start with
"While We're Young," Noah Baumbach's look at two New Yorkers in
the throes of middle-age crisis and the Brooklyn hipsters who
inspire them to shake things up. Released in just four theaters,
the film earned $242,152, for a per-screen average of $60,538.
The film is scheduled to expand its footprint on April 10.
Not even the combined star wattage of Jennifer Lawrence and
Bradley Cooper could save "Serena." The oft-delayed drama
premiered on 60 theaters in addition to showing on VOD. It
pulled in a paltry $100,000 and a per-screen average of $1,667.
"Silver Linings Playbook" this decidedly is not.
Overall box office numbers have yet to be finalized, but it
appears as though they will trump the prior-year period when
"Noah" opened to $43.7 million by approximately 10 percent, a
particular impressive finish given that the March Madness/NCAA
basketball tournament is enjoying strong TV ratings.
Next week brings the debut of "Furious 7," which is hurtling
towards a record $100 million-plus opening. Spring is here.