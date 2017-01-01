North American movie box office sets record in 2016

NEW YORK Jan 1 The North American movie box
office raked in $11.4 billion in 2016, making it the
highest-earning year in history, according to box office tracker
comScore.
Last year's total eclipsed the previous record of $11.14
billion in 2015.
The crop of blockbuster movies in 2016 was topped by
"Finding Dory," which tallied $486.3 million in sales in the
United States and Canada, comScore said.
The latest Star Wars movie, "Rogue One," finished the year
in second place, but it was only released on Dec. 16 in the
United States and continues to enjoy strong sales.
Disney had six of North America's top 10 grossing
movies in 2016 and all of the top three, including "Captain
America: Civil War," which took in $408 million, according to
comScore.
"Forgetful fish, super-heroes, household pets and space
travelers led the charge in a year that was marked by an
incredibly diverse selection of films from every genre and of
every size and scope from all the studios," comScore's senior
media analyst, Paul Dergarabedian, said in a news release on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Peter Cooney)