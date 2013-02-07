UPDATE 4-Boy Scouts of America delay vote on ending ban on gays

* Boy Scouts board says complex issue needs more review
* National Council to take action in May
* Boy Scouts upheld ban on gays in July 2012
* Boy Scouts youth membership down 21 percent since 2000
By Marice Richter
IRVING, Texas, Feb 6 The Boy Scouts of America
on Wednesday delayed to May a vote on whether to end a
longstanding controversial ban on gay participants, giving a
membership deeply divided by the possible change more time to
air their concerns.
Board members for the private youth organization, which
turns 103 years old on Friday, had been expected to vote on the
matter at a meeting on Wednesday. The Boy Scouts upheld the ban
just last year amid sharp criticism from gay rights groups.
The Boy Scouts touched off fierce lobbying by groups both
for and against changing the policy when it said on Jan. 28 that
it was considering removing a national restriction based on
sexual orientation and leaving the decision to local chapters.
Even President Barack Obama, who favors lifting the ban, and
Texas Governor Rick Perry, an Eagle Scout who supports the ban,
weighed in ahead of the Boy Scout's national executive board
meeting this week near its headquarters in Irving, Texas.
"In the past two weeks, Scouting has received an outpouring
of feedback from the American public," the Boy Scouts said in a
statement that noted it had considered "extensive dialogue"
within the membership and outside comments.
The board has concluded that "due to the complexity of this
issue, the organization needs time for a more deliberate review
of its membership policy," the statement added.
The Boy Scouts said the roughly 1,400 voting members of its
national council will take action on a membership standards
resolution at its national meeting in May.
A coalition of 33 faith-based councils that represent about
one-fifth of all youth members in the Boy Scouts had asked the
board to delay the vote. Reaction to the delay was swift.
"This is no doubt a major victory for moral values, but it
is a temporary one," said Jonathan Saenz, president of Texas
Values, a group that organized a vigil supporting the ban on
Wednesday and the parent of a Scout.
Zach Wahls, an Eagle Scout who has two lesbian mothers and
is the founder of Scouts for Equality, called the delay "an
abdication of responsibility."
"By postponing this decision," Wahls said in a statement,
"the BSA has caved to those who argue that their anti-gay
attitudes trump basic scouting values of kindness, courtesy and
bravery."
AMERICAN VOTERS FAVOR LIFTING BAN: POLL
More than 22,800 people had registered comments with the Boy
Scouts on the group's Facebook page from its announcement that
it was considering lifting the ban until Wednesday's statement.
The debate about the ban follows a series of moves
recognizing gay rights in the United States in the past year.
The U.S. military now permits gay and lesbian members to
serve openly, and residents in Maine, Maryland and Washington
state voted to approve gay marriage in November, the first
states to do so through the ballot box.
A national poll released by Quinnipiac University on
Wednesday found a solid majority of registered voters, 55
percent to 33 percent, favored ending the ban.
Men supported lifting the ban by 49 percent to 39 percent
and women by 61 percent to 27 percent, according to the poll,
which surveyed 1,772 registered voters from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4
and had a 2.3 percentage points margin of error.
Gay rights activists, who have said it would not go far
enough to lift the national ban but permit local bans to stand,
said they were disappointed by the decision to put off a vote.
"A scout is supposed to be brave, and the Boy Scouts failed
to be brave today," Jennifer Tyrrell, a lesbian from Ohio who
was forced out as a den leader, said in a statement. "The Boy
Scouts had the chance to help countless young people and devoted
parents, but they've failed us yet again."
Tyrrell and other activists delivered more than 1.4 million
signatures to the Boy Scouts on Monday on petitions seeking an
end to the policy.
The Boy Scouts won a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2000
that upheld its right to ban gays, but the organization has come
under increasing public pressure in recent years from activists.
Youth membership in the organization, which prides itself on
teaching boys life skills such as camping and leadership, has
declined 21 percent to less than 2.7 million since 2000.
Gay rights activists have also been pressing corporations,
including United Parcel Service Inc, Merck & Co Inc
and Intel Corp, to withhold contributions to
the Boy Scouts while the ban stands.
The Boy Scouts also face criticism for keeping from public
view decades of reports on child sex abuse in the organization.
It released thousands of pages of files covering 1965 to 1985 in
October under a court order.
Two board members have said publicly they support a change:
Jim Turley, chairman and chief executive of Ernst & Young, and
AT&T Inc CEO Randall Stephenson. A spokeswoman for Turley
and spokesman for Stephenson said on Wednesday they declined to
comment on the board's decision to delay a vote until May.