Actors Costner, Baldwin go to trial over business deal

| June 4
June 4 Actors Kevin Costner and Stephen Baldwin
opened a real-life legal drama on Monday as jury selection began
in a trial over Baldwin's claims that Costner cheated him out of
his share of a multi-million dollar deal to sell oil extractors
to British Petroleum in 2010.
Jury selection began in a New Orleans court for a federal
lawsuit lodged against Costner by Baldwin and business partner,
Spyridon C. Contogouris.
The suit alleges that Costner, best known for his
performance in "Field of Dreams" and "The Bodyguard," cheated
Baldwin and Contogouris out of their share of a multi-million
dollar deal under which BP bought 32 oil and water separation
devices that were developed by a Costner-owned company.
The deal was struck after the Macondo well blew out in April
2010, spewing more than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf
of Mexico in the largest accidental oil spill in history.
According to the suit, Baldwin and Contogouris claim they
were not told about the deal with BP before they agreed to sell
their shares in a company that had been set up to market
Costner's extraction devices. As a result, they charge they were
duped out of a portion of an $18 million deposit from BP for the
devices.
Both actors were expected to appear in court every day of
the trial.