版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 23:09 BJT

U.S. approves first post-spill drilling plan for BP

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. offshore drilling regulator said on Friday it has approved a supplemental exploration plan for BP (BP.L).

This is the first exploration plan approved for the oil giant since last year's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐