UPDATE 1-BP says actively marketing California refinery

HOUSTON, March 6 BP Plc is actively marketing its 253,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery but is not yet marketing its 406,570-bpd Texas City, Texas, plant, the company's refining chief said on Tuesday.

Marketing of the Texas refinery will begin after it clears regulatory hurdles primarily set by federal safety regulator OSHA for completion by the end of the first quarter, Iain Conn told reporters at a Houston energy conference.

"As far as Texas City, we have not gone to market yet," he said.

Both refineries are drawing interest from would-be buyers, Conn said.

BP announced in February 2011 that it was putting the two refineries up for sale as it reorients its U.S. refining operations to take advantage of Canadian crude supplies.

BP is also reconfiguring its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery to run higher amounts of Canadian crude. Currently, BP's Indiana, Ohio, and Washington state refineries run a combined 200,000 bpd in Canadian crude with the Whiting plant absorbing 70,000-80,000 bpd, Conn said.

After the reconfiguration is completed next year, the Whiting refinery alone will be able to run 350,000 bpd of crude oil from Canada, he said.

Conn also said the company would consider buying another refinery, but only in Asia, especially in China, where demand for refined products is growing.