Lifting BP ban will be more than simple agreement-US source

* BP must present plan to EPA and Justice Department
* Back and forth between US, BP could take months
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. officials were surprised
that BP Plc suggested an agreement would soon be ready to
lift a suspension imposed this week on the company's obtaining
new federal contracts, a government source said on Thursday.
"It caught us off guard," the source said. "It's not the
case that there is an administrative agreement that is ready to
go out the door right now," the source said, adding that any
administrative agreement will only be part of a several-step
process that could take months.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday suspended
BP from obtaining new U.S. contracts over its "lack of business
integrity" following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident, that
killed 11 men and caused the biggest ever U.S. offshore oil
spill.
BP responded with a statement indicating that the EPA had
informed the company it was preparing an administrative
agreement that would "effectively resolve and lift this
temporary suspension," and that the EPA said the draft agreement
would be available soon.
The U.S. ban does not end the company's existing contracts.
But, if it lingers, it could imperil BP's position as a top U.S.
offshore oil and gas producer and as the U.S. military's leading
fuel supplier.
NUMBER OF STEPS
While the ban is temporary, it could be months before BP is
allowed to obtain new contracts, including oil leases off the
Gulf of Mexico, because an administrative agreement is just one
of a number of steps BP and the U.S. government must work
through, the source said.
For instance, the Nov. 15 plea bargain agreement between BP
and the U.S. government, in which the British energy giant will
pay $4.5 billion in penalties, still needs to be finalized by
the court. A date for that action has not been set.
Once it is, BP has 60 days to send a remedial plan to the
Department of Justice and the EPA laying out how it plans to
meet all of the stipulations in the plea agreement.
The agencies will review the plan and are likely to send it
back to BP with proposed changes. The plan could go back and
forth among all three parties before a final plan agreed to by
all sides is reached.
"BP's saying there is some kind of administrative agreement
to lift the suspension in the short term is not technically
accurate," the source said. "They have some work to do."
Washington, is not attempting to create a long, drawn out
process to lift the ban, the source said. On the other hand, it
is not clear when the draft agreement will be sent to BP, the
source said.
The EPA did not say how long the process would take when it
announced the ban on Wednesday, but an official said government
wide suspensions generally do not exceed 18 months. The official
also warned they can go longer if civil cases against BP are not
settled.
BP did not make any bids in a Gulf of Mexico lease sale held
Wednesday. The next Gulf of Mexico lease sale is scheduled for
March. BP would also have to sit that sale out if the ban is not
lifted.
A spokeswoman for BP said the company had no comment.