版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 21:09 BJT

Brazil farm minister says to head to U.S. after fresh beef ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has pledged to travel to the United States and work to overturn a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.

"We will fight for this market!" the minister said in a message posted to social networks late on Thursday. Maggi said corrective measures were already being made, and the government was maintaining its target of raising exports to 10 percent of Brazilian beef production in five years, from 7 percent now. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐