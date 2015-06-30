Brazil's Rousseff: Will hold people accountable in Petrobras scandal

WASHINGTON, June 30 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday she will hold people who engaged in
corruption accountable in a scandal involving the state-run oil
firm Petrobras.
Rousseff said at a White House news conference that some
Petrobras employees engaged in corruption and that federal
prosecutors are investigating the matter.
"Some employees working for Petrobras did engage in
corruption or acts of corruption," she said. "The circumstantial
evidence that is available from the prosecutors are pretty
substantial."
U.S. President Barack Obama declined to comment on the case,
citing the ongoing investigation.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and
Idrees Ali)