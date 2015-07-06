CORRECTED-Brazil's Rousseff tops off U.S. tour with Silicon Valley visit

(Corrects to remove reference to Brazil being second-largest
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff capped off her U.S. tour on Wednesday with a visit to
Silicon Valley, where she met with top technology executives and
took a ride in Google Inc's self-driving car.
Rousseff used her visit to strengthen ties with U.S.
technology companies after visiting Washington, D.C. and New
York City earlier in the week.
During her visit, Google announced it would inaugurate a new
engineering space in Belo Horizonte in November that will more
than double the number of engineers working in Brazil on some of
the company's core products.
Rousseff began her day with a breakfast with University of
California President Janet Napolitano, also the former U.S.
secretary of homeland security. She then met with Google
executive chairman Eric Schmidt, who showed off one of the
company's self-driving cars before sending her on a test drive.
Her California visit coincided with a new low in her
national polling numbers. Her popularity has been hit by a
massive corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras
and an economy that is heading towards recession. The
number of Brazilians considering Rousseff's government "great"
or "good" dropped to just 9 percent, according to the Ibope
opinion poll commissioned by the National Industry
Confederation, or CNI.
At a press briefing at Google headquarters in Mountain View,
California, Rousseff said her U.S. trip had been productive but
declined to comment on her poll numbers.
Rousseff also attended a lunch with top Silicon Valley
executives from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc,
Facebook Inc, Amazon Inc, Cisco Inc and
PayPal. Brazil is the second-largest market by users after the
United States for Google and Facebook.
Earlier in the week, Rousseff met with U.S. President Barack
Obama, and agreed to a series of steps to ease trade. She said
"things have changed" since October 2013, when she canceled an
official state visit after revelations from former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that the United States
had spied on her.
