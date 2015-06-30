rpt-Obama, Rousseff to make up missed White House visit on Tuesday

(Repeats earlier story with no changes to headline or text)
WASHINGTON, June 30 President Barack Obama and
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff are set to meet at the White
House on Tuesday during a visit aimed at both bolstering
economic ties and turning the page on a spying scandal.
The two leaders will follow a morning meeting in the Oval
Office with a joint news conference at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605
GMT), the White House said.
Rousseff originally had accepted Obama's invitation for a
formal state visit in October 2013, but skipped that visit
after revelations from Edward Snowden that the United States had
spied on Rousseff and other Brazilians.
There was no sign of remaining tension when Rousseff arrived
in Washington on Monday. Obama greeted her with a hug, then took
her into his motorcade for an impromptu visit to a memorial for
civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
"This is the stone of hope," Obama told her, and pointed out
King's most famous quotes inscribed in the monument's wall.
The two leaders then met for a working dinner at the White
House.
It was another sign the two leaders have put the Snowden
affair behind them.
"Obviously, we recognize that the U.S.-Brazil relationship
went through a turbulent patch after the disclosures that took
place related to U.S. intelligence activities a couple of years
ago," said Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser.
"However, we went through a very thorough review of those
activities and we worked hard, together with the Brazilian
government, to address a variety of concerns, but importantly,
to begin a new chapter in our bilateral relationship," Rhodes
told reporters on a conference call ahead of the visit.
The visit is particularly important for Brazil, which is in
the midst of a sharp economic downturn, a huge political
corruption scandal, and a potential governance crisis.
Rousseff wants to attract more U.S. investment to Brazil and
funding for infrastructure projects.
After Washington, she will head to Silicon Valley to meet
with executives at Google, Apple and Facebook.
In a visit to New York on Monday, Rousseff denied her
campaign had received illegal donations in a scandal involving
kickbacks allegedly paid by construction companies to
politicians and former executives at state-run oil firm
Petrobras.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by
