US urges Brazil 'in strong, clear terms' not to hike tariffs

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, in a letter obtained on Wednesday, urged the Brazilian government to reconsider plans for tariff increases that he said would likely have a detrimental effect on U.S. exports.
"I am writing to state in strong and clear terms the United States' concern about scheduled and proposed tariff increases in Brazil and Mercosur," Kirk said in a Sept. 19 letter to Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio de Aguiar Patriota.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.