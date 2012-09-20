版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

US urges Brazil 'in strong, clear terms' not to hike tariffs

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, in a letter obtained on Wednesday, urged the Brazilian government to reconsider plans for tariff increases that he said would likely have a detrimental effect on U.S. exports.

"I am writing to state in strong and clear terms the United States' concern about scheduled and proposed tariff increases in Brazil and Mercosur," Kirk said in a Sept. 19 letter to Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio de Aguiar Patriota.

