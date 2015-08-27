U.S. OKs $3 bln upgrade of Boeing Apache helicopters for UK

WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. government has
approved Britain's request to have 50 of its older model Apache
helicopters refurbished and upgraded by Boeing Co and
other U.S. companies, a deal valued at around $3 billion, the
Defense Department announced on Thursday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA),
which oversees foreign arms sales, notified U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday about the possible sale, which would include 110
T-700-GE-701D engines built by General Electric Co, and a
variety of acquisition sights, sensors and radar equipment.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since deals are usually carefully vetted before
any formal notification.
DSCA said the proposed upgrades and refurbishment of the 50
helicopters would allow Britain to work more closely and
seamlessly with U.S. forces.
It said Britain would use the Apache helicopters to conduct
various missions, including counter-terrorism and counter-piracy
operations.
Lockheed Martin Corp is another key supplier on the
program, the government said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)