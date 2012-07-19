U.S. FCC says Internet providers are lifting their game

* Most ISPs within 90 percent of advertised speeds
* Verizon fiber, Cablevision, well exceed their ads
* FCC sees improvements due network upgrades, not ad changes
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, July 19 An annual report card on how
well Internet service providers meet or exceed advertised
broadband speeds has placed Verizon Communications Inc
and Cablevision Systems Corp at the top of the class.
Overall, the 13 top U.S. broadband providers, representing
four-fifths of all U.S. landline broadband connections, are
coming much closer to consistently delivering their advertised
speeds, the Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.
U.S. broadband speeds on average are within 90 percent of
what they promote, up from within 80 percent when the FCC issued
its initial report last year.
FCC analysis concluded that the improvements were mostly
due to greater investments and upgrades to broadband networks,
not downward adjustments in advertised speeds.
Broadband customers, on average, subscribed to faster speed
tiers and experienced actual speeds nearly 38 percent faster
than a year ago, the FCC said. Consumers spent more time online
and using more data-intensive services, like video streaming,
the agency added.
During peak consumer usage hours when networks are busiest,
actual download speeds varied from 120 percent to 79 percent of
advertised speed among the different ISPs.
Verizon's fiber network, Cablevision, Comcast Corp
, Mediacom Communications and Charter Communications
Inc all routinely delivered nearly 100 percent or
greater of the speed advertised, even during the hours of
highest demand, the FCC said.
Cablevision had been last year's worst performer, delivering
just 54 percent of its advertised speed during peak hours.
Frontier Communications Corp was at the bottom of
the pack in the latest FCC report, but it still delivered 79
percent of advertised performance, reflecting the general
improvement.
Frontier spokeswoman Christy Reap said the company tripled
its size two years ago to cover more rural areas, and has, and
will, continue to make investments to increase speed and
capacity.
The FCC said the U.S. market is moving toward the agency's
goal of having at least 100 million homes with affordable access
to actual download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second by
2015, and 100 Mbps by 2020, the FCC said.
Actual speeds experienced by consumers increased to 14.6
Mbps from 10.6 Mbps a year ago, according to the report. Speeds
from 1 Mbps to 2 Mbps are used to stream standard video, while
consumers wanting to watch full high-definition video online
need speeds upwards of 5 Mbps.
The FCC said it will conduct more testing this fall and
release another report by the end of the year.
"To realize the full power of broadband's potential, we must
continue to see increases in broadband speed and capacity and
decreases in per gigabit costs," FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
said.
The ISPs in the FCC study, ranked by performance as a
percentage of advertised speed, were: Verizon's fiber network
(120 percent), Cablevision (120 percent), Comcast (103 percent),
Mediacom (100 percent), Charter (98 percent), Time Warner Cable
Inc (96 percent), Cox Communications (95 percent),
Insight Communications Co (92 percent), CenturyLink Inc
(89 percent), AT&T Inc (87 percent), Verizon's DSL network
(87 percent), Windstream Corp (84 percent), Qwest
Communications (83 percent) and Frontier (79 percent).