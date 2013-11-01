U.S. FCC proposes eliminating sports blackout rule

WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is proposing to eliminate a nearly
40-year-old rule governing "sports blackouts," when an event
that was scheduled to be televised is not aired in a particular
media market.
The blackouts can prevent transmission of sports programming
on local broadcast networks, such as when the local stadium did
not sell out.
"Changes in the marketplace have raised questions about
whether these rules are still in the public interest,
particularly at a time when high ticket prices and the economy
make it difficult for many sports fans to attend games," acting
FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said in a statement.