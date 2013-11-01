UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator considers end to sports broadcast blackout rule

By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Nov 1 The Federal Communications
Commission is considering whether to eliminate a decades-old
rule that prohibited broadcasting of some professional sporting
events, often NFL football games, in their home markets.
The FCC said on Friday its members are reviewing a proposal
to eliminate the nearly 40-year-old rule that was originally
meant to ensure broadcasts of sports games did not hurt local
ticket sales.
"Changes in the marketplace have raised questions about
whether these rules are still in the public interest,
particularly at a time when high ticket prices and the economy
make it difficult for many sports fans to attend games," FCC
acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said in a statement.
The FCC will study whether the rules "remain justified" and
could eventually take them off the books. The sports leagues,
broadcasters and cable and satellite service providers could
still privately negotiate blackout agreements.
It is often such private agreements, and not the
commission's rules, that prompt home game blackouts, according
to the FCC.
The rules also are unrelated to some high-profile
longer-lasting blackouts that are prompted by disagreements over
the fees that TV operators pay programmers to carry their
channels, such as the one this summer between CBS and
Time Warner Cable.
The sports blackout rules have faced mounting criticism in
recent years for being outdated. A group called the Sports Fans
Coalition, which received backing from Verizon and Time
Warner Cable, petitioned the FCC in 2011 to end the rules and
received support from several consumer interest groups.
However, broadcasters have been an influential opponent of
elimination of the FCC rules, and criticized Friday's
announcement.
They point out that the rule prevents cable and satellite
providers from offering games that may be blacked out in local
markets and that without such a rule, the games would be
available only to cable and satellite TV customers and not those
relying on free TV.
"Sports blackouts are exceedingly rare, and NAB dislikes
these disruptions as much as our viewers," the National
Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton said in a
statement on Friday.
"However, we're concerned that today's proposal may hasten
the migration of sports to pay-TV platforms, and will
disadvantage the growing number of people who rely on free,
over-the-air television," and could undermine the economic
health of local broadcasters.
Clyburn said she circulated her proposal to the other FCC
commissioners on Friday, her last day as acting chief of the
agency. Tom Wheeler, a telecom industry veteran and former cable
and wireless top lobbyist, is expected to take over the FCC on
Monday after the Senate confirmed him this week.