Roboadvisers set to capitalize under new U.S. retirement plan rule

| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 A new U.S. rule protecting
retirement funds from commission-paid brokers could be good for
roboadvisers, a fast-growing sector that manages money with
algorithms who may collect new clients fired by other firms
because their accounts are too small.
While it is not clear how much money is at risk of leaving
bigger firms because of the new rule, industry trade groups say
the costs of compliance will be high.
Individuals with meager retirement savings or small
businesses who offer 401(k) plans could get the boot from big
brokerage firms because the revenue they generate is not worth
the expense.
The fiduciary rule, aimed at ensuring that brokers put
clients' best interests ahead of their own profits when advising
on retirement funds, was released last week and requires all
retirement plan advisors to be completely compliant by the end
of 2017.
Roboadvisers like Wealthfront, Betterment and Aspiration
said they are in a position to scoop up business that has been
tossed aside by larger brokerage firms.
"To the extent that this rule starts undermining the
business models for incumbents, it absolutely opens the door for
innovators," said Andrei Cherny, chief executive of Aspiration.
At Betterment there is no minimum balance required, while
Aspiration clients determine their own fees based on what they
think is fair. Wealthfront's minimum balance is $500.
Roboadvisers have lower costs and offer smaller fees than
traditional firms partly because they do not have to pay an army
of brokers to sell their products.
The Labor Department predicts the broader wealth management
industry will face up to $31.5 billion in additional compliance
costs due to the fiduciary rule over the next decade.
A Department of Labor official said roboadvisers must comply
with the rule just as human advisers do. But these firms already
adhere to a fiduciary standard set by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which means costs and fees may not go up in
the same way.
Arjun Saxena, a consultant who deals with wealth and asset
management firms at PricewaterhouseCoopers, called the fiduciary
rule "a big win for digital and online advice."
"Many of the larger firms do have a great deal of smaller
clients," said Saxena.
Some traditional firms may end up partnering with
roboadvisers to offer low-cost services instead of pushing
clients out the door, he added.
Mike Sha, chief executive officer and co-founder of
roboadviser SigFig Wealth Management LLC, said roboadvisers are
keen on those kind of partnerships as well.
"One way to drive up scale is to partner with traditional
financial institutions that already have a trusted name and
brand," he said.
FIDUCIARY SHIFT
When the Labor Department first started crafting its
fiduciary rule in 2010, roboadvisers were barely a gleam in the
industry's eye. Although the idea has been around for more than
a decade, it has only gained traction the past few years.
The industry now oversees $100 billion in assets, or about 3
percent of the wealth management industry, according to Deloitte
Consulting. By 2025, Deloitte predicts the industry will manage
between $5 trillion and $7 trillion, representing 10 to 15
percent of U.S. retail assets under management.
Betterment and Wealthfront are the most prominent
roboadvisers, and came on the scene in 2010 and 2011,
respectively. Since then, competitors like Aspiration and
Vanguard's Personal Advisor Service platform have also sprung
up. Firms including Charles Schwab, Bank of America
Corp, BlackRock Inc, and Goldman Sachs Group
have either acquired stakes in or developed their own
in-house robocompetitors as well.
The wealth management industry has broadly gravitated toward
a fiduciary standard in recent years, driven by client
preferences and fee pressure as much as expectations that rules
would get stiffer.
The biggest wealth management firms inside Morgan Stanley
, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Co and UBS AG
have been shifting client assets from "transactional"
brokerage accounts, which generate fees by trading frequently,
to fiduciary accounts that charge a flat fee regardless of how
often they trade.
Firms hit hardest by the Labor Department rule are smaller
ones that still have a healthy number of transactional accounts,
like LPL Financial Holdings Inc, analysts said.
Insurers may also face pressure when it comes to selling certain
annuities that face restrictions.
A spokesman for LPL Financial said the firm will not be one
of the hardest hit and about 40 percent of overall assets are
fee-based, and roughly two-thirds of new assets are fee-based.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York, and Lisa
Lambert in Washington D.C.; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Chris Reese)