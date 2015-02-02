U.S. Air Force delays competition for ground surveillance planes

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Air Force's fiscal 2016 budget released on Monday delayed a long-awaited competition for a new air-ground surveillance aircraft to replace the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS).
The budget plan said it had restructured the program's acquisition strategy to allow more time for technology development and reduce risk, which delayed the target date for initial combat use by one year to fiscal 2023.
The JSTARS program has been delayed repeatedly, although potential bidders had been heartened by statements from Air Force officials in recent months, as they began to talk about the program as a key priority.
Northrop Grumman Corp built the current JSTARS based on a Boeing 707 commercial airliner, and is keen to bid to build a replacement. Boeing Co, Bombardier Inc, and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream unit are also expected to bid for the work.
To fund the new program, the Air Force said it would divest its E-8C test capability, and had drafted a plan to retire all E-8C between fiscal 2025 and 2026.
It also said it would delay the retirement of five E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) to fiscal 2019 from fiscal 2016 to help meet the needs of military commanders. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec