UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief to preview fiscal 2017 budget on Feb. 2 -sources

WASHINGTON Jan 25 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter is scheduled to preview the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget
request in a speech on Feb. 2, a week before the White House
sends its budget plans to Congress, two U.S. defense officials
said on Monday.
Carter is expected to highlight the broad themes of the
Pentagon's budget request and its priorities, rather than
presenting a detailed list of programmatic changes, said one of
the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
A massive government spending bill enacted by Congress last
year set a spending level of about $576 billion for the Pentagon
in fiscal 2017, which meant the Defense Department had to trim
its planned funding levels by about $15 billion.
The White House earlier this month said it plans to release
President Barack Obama's budget proposal for fiscal year 2017,
which begins on Oct. 1, on Feb. 9.
Lockheed Martin Corp, maker of the F-35 fighter jet,
Boeing Co and other big weapons makers are anxiously
awaiting details about the budget and how it will affect their
programs.
Senior defense officials have said that the $15 billion in
cuts would largely come from procurement accounts since
personnel costs and operations costs were harder to cut.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall, the military's chief
weapons buyer, told reporters last month that the Pentagon's
fiscal 2017 budget plan may slow production of key weapons
programs, including the F-35 fighter jet.
