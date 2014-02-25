UPDATE 4-Budget cuts to slash U.S. Army to smallest since before World War Two

(Adds skepticism of senior Senate Democrat on A-10 cuts))
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The Pentagon said on Monday
it would shrink the U.S. Army to pre-World War Two levels,
eliminate the popular A-10 aircraft and reduce military benefits
in order to meet 2015 spending caps, setting up an election-year
fight with the Congress over national defense priorities.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, previewing the Pentagon's
ideas on how to adapt to government belt-tightening, said the
defense budget due out next week would be the first to look
beyond 13 years of conflict, shifting away from long-term ground
wars like Iraq and Afghanistan.
He cautioned, however, that the country needed to be
clear-eyed about the risks posed by lower budget levels, which
would challenge the Pentagon to field a smaller yet well-trained
force that could cope with any adversary, but might not be able
to respond simultaneously to multiple conflicts.
"We ... face the risk of uncertainty in a dynamic and
increasingly dangerous security environment," Hagel said.
"Budget reductions inevitably reduce the military's margin of
error in dealing with these risks, as other powers are
continuing to modernize their weapons portfolios."
The cuts come as the Pentagon is attempting to absorb nearly
a trillion dollars in reductions to projected spending over a
decade. A two-year bipartisan budget deal in December eased some
of the pressure on the department, but still cut its planned
spending by $31 billion in 2014 and another $45 billion in 2015.
The Pentagon's budget for the 2015 fiscal year beginning in
October is an estimated $496 billion, about the same amount as
the current fiscal year. Beginning in 2016, the department's
budget is slated to assume even larger spending cuts, an event
Hagel said could jeopardize national security.
Defense analysts said the budget priorities sketched out by
Hagel would begin to move the Pentagon in the right direction on
issues like military compensation reform and eliminating waste
but could have difficulty winning support from lawmakers facing
mid-term elections to Congress.
"Congress always modifies the president's budget request.
They will again. The question is will they do it in small ways
or large ways," said Kathleen Hicks, a former senior defense
official who is now an analyst at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank.
"I think the personnel pieces are the trickiest for them,"
she added, saying the challenge for the Pentagon was judging "in
advance what is most likely to be accepted, particularly in a
mid-term election year, and what is off the table."
The proposed cuts ran into resistance from senior lawmakers
in both houses of Congress.
Representative Buck McKeon, the Republican chairman of the
House Armed Services Committee, said it would be "foolish" to
change military benefits before a report on the issue next year,
while Senator Carl Levin, the Democratic head of the Senate
Armed Services Committee, said the Pentagon would have "heavy
challenge" convincing lawmakers to retire the A-10 fleet.
Hagel said the Pentagon plans to reduce the size of the Army
to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers. The Army is currently
about 520,000 soldiers and had been planning to draw down to
about 490,000 in the coming year.
A reduction to 450,000 would be the Army's smallest size
since 1940, before the United States entered World War Two, when
it counted a troop strength of 267,767, according to Army
figures. The Army's previous post-World War Two low was 479,426
in 1999.
"We chose further reductions in troop strength and force
structure in every military service - active and reserve - in
order to sustain our readiness and technological superiority and
to protect critical capabilities," Hagel said.
Despite a congressional rebuff of Pentagon efforts to reform
personnel costs in recent years, the defense chief announced a
series of new steps to try to curb military and civilian
personnel spending, which now makes up about half its budget.
Hagel said the department would seek a 1 percent raise in
pay for military personnel but would slow the growth of tax-free
housing allowances, reduce the annual subsidy for military
commissaries and reform the TRICARE health insurance program for
military family members and retirees.
Todd Harrison, a defense budget analyst with the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments think tank, said the
Pentagon was heading in the "right direction with military
compensation reform," and that notions of keeping faith with
troops were about more than just pay.
"Keeping faith also means ensuring our troops are the best
trained and equipped in the world," Harrison said, adding that
the proposed reforms sought to balance tradeoffs between pay and
benefits and training and modernization.
"The clear message is that if Congress chooses to ignore
these reforms again, it will force additional cuts in training
and modernization which will break faith with the troops," he
said.
Hagel also said the Pentagon would eliminate the Air Force
fleet of A-10 "Warthog" close air support planes, which are much
beloved by ground troops, in order to ensure continued funding
of the new long-range bomber, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter and a new aerial refueling tanker.
In a reversal of an earlier decision, he said the Pentagon
decided to retire the 50-year-old U-2 spy plane in favor of the
unmanned Global Hawk system after success in reducing the
operating costs of the newer plane.
The defense secretary added the Pentagon had decided to
build only 32 of its new Littoral Combat Ships, down from the 52
originally planned. He said the funds would be plowed back into
developing a fast, new, more lethal ship similar to a frigate.