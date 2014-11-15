US military readiness for war, competitive edge worsening -officials

| SIMI VALLEY, Calif.
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Nov 15 The U.S. military's
ability to stay ahead of technology advances by other countries
and respond to multiple crises around the world is already in
jeopardy and will get worse unless mandatory budget cuts are
reversed, top U.S. officials warned on Saturday.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told
Reuters the Navy would have to cut forces and reduce its ability
to position ships around the world if lawmakers did not ease or
reverse the cuts, which are due to resume in fiscal 2016.
"Electronic warfare, electronic attack, anti-submarine
warfare - all of these higher end areas - will fall further
behind because we're just not investing in them," he said in an
interview at a conference at the Reagan Presidential Library.
He said the Navy's ability to stay ahead of potential
adversaries would "degrade significantly" unless the cuts ended.
Greenert and other U.S. officials are urging Congress to end
the cuts known as "sequestration," citing growing strains amid
increasing threats, including Russia's aggression in the Crimea
region, and increasing Islamic State extremism in Iraq and
Syria.
Executives with Lockheed Martin Corp, Huntington
Ingalls Industries and Raytheon Co said they
were cutting overhead to drive down weapons costs but budget
uncertainty limited their ability to make needed investments.
Industry and military officials said the changing political
landscape and escalating threats could increase the chances for
another short-term agreement to stave off budget cuts.
Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs
of Staff, told the conference that procurement of new weapons
had slowed, even as escalating demands around the world made it
difficult to restore the military's readiness for new missions.
"We aren't modernizing as fast as we should in a highly
competitive, technical landscape. Almost every element of our
forced structure is shrinking while potential threats expand."
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said half of U.S. combat
air forces were not at the needed level of training and
maintenance to respond to high-end crises. Marine Corps
Commandant General Joseph Dunford said only half of Marine Corps
forces at home were currently ready to deploy.
Chief Pentagon weapons buyer Frank Kendall said other
countries were making rapid advances in areas such as missile
technology, counter-space capabilities and fighter jets.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Hay)